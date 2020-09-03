Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions Situation Report No. 9 (As of 2 September 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• $56.4 million received since the launch of the Flash Appeal on 14 August.

• 7,339 weatherproofing kits distributed, and minor repairs and rehabilitation work supported.

• At least 2,788 consultations and 1,116 wound-care sessions provided to at least 7,689 patients.

• Urban network connections in 155 buildings repaired, and almost 4,500 hygiene kits delivered.

• Over 2,900 psychological first aid sessions provided.

• 8,707 of the 12,500 metric tons of wheat flour arrived at Beirut Port offloaded.

• 12 mobile storage units set up at Beirut Port for humanitarian goods and cargo.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Immediately after the explosions at the Beirut Port on 4 August, the humanitarian community, civil society and private initiatives started responding by providing life-saving assistance and protection to those affected. Planeloads of supplies reached Beirut within days; donors pledged hundreds of millions of dollars; the UN-pooled funds disbursed $14.5 million; and a three-month humanitarian Flash Appeal seeking $344.5 million was launched.

As the response moves into its second month, needs are evolving, and therefore the response is shifting focus. Following the immediate distribution of weatherproofing kits, shelter partners are moving into cash for shelter, as well as working on medium-term repairs and longer-term rehabilitation projects and activities.

Similarly, while critical psychological first aid needs remain, there is an increased focus by protection and health partners on providing tailored, longer-term mental health and psychosocial support.

Equally, physical repairs and reconstruction of educational facilities are critical, and the negative impact on education goes beyond physical damages. Increased risk of school dropouts, increased vulnerability of marginalized and special needs children, as well as post-traumatic effects on learners put at risk the continuity of quality education and will need to be addressed.

As WASH partners continue to provide immediate support through water trucking and repairs to the urban network connections, they also liaise with municipal authorities to address sewage conduct issues that are outside the scope and technical abilities of humanitarian responders.

The 12,500 metric tons of wheat, which is being offloaded at the Beirut Port in response to the loss of the 15,000 metric tons stocks stored at the silos at the time of the explosions, will be distributed to millers across Lebanon to support food security far beyond the immediately affected area.

While many hospitals and clinics remain damaged, reports of health workers with COVID-19 further impact the ability to provide health service. As of 2 September, the number of diagnosed health workers stands at 679 – with 80 new cases registered on 30 August-1 September alone. This in a context where the number of hospitalized patients continues to increase, reaching 348, with 97 in intensive care units, and 60 per cent of COVID-19-dedicated beds that are occupied.

Three Emergency Medical Teams initially deployed for the explosions have been repurposed and are now been twinned with six government hospitals to increase the capacity for COVID-19 case management, and infection prevention and control at these facilities.