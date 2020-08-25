Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions Situation Report No. 7 (As of 25 August 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Offloading of the 12,500 metric tons of wheat flour received on 18 August is ongoing.

• Since 9 August, WFP provided 200 food parcels to support communal kitchens, serving 3,000 hot meals a day across three most affected neighbourhoods.

• Shelter partners distributed 1,562 weatherproofing kits between 19-22 August. Since the explosions a total of 4,163 households were reached by shelter partners.

• WASH partners installed 277 water tanks to serve 480 households in Gemmayzeh and Mar Mikhael, and 80 per cent of buildings without water points are now reconnected to the public network.

• The total number of damaged private and public schools reached 178, up from an initial estimation of 120.

• As of 25 August, 564 health workers were diagnosed with COVID-19.