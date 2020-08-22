Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions Situation Report No. 6 (As of 21 August 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of people killed by the Beirut Port explosions of 4 August reached at least 180, with over 6,500 injured.

• The port is partially operational, with nearly 9,000 containers unloaded between 11-18 August. The Lebanese Armed Forces cleaned up the eastern area of the port.

• The Lebanese Red Cross coordinated a multi-sectoral needs assessment, surveying 6,000 households.

• Following further assessments, the number of affected schools increased to 159, with more than 85,000 children affected.

• More than 180,000 people are being reached with critical, life-saving humanitarian assistance, including through health, food assistance, and protection projects.

• On 21 August, 628 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lebanon, bringing the country’s total to 11,580.

• A two-week lockdown comes into effect on 21 August, in an effort to stem the surge in COVID-19 cases. Relief and aid work in the aftermath of the explosions will be permitted to continue.