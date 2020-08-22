Lebanon

Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions Situation Report No. 6 (As of 21 August 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of people killed by the Beirut Port explosions of 4 August reached at least 180, with over 6,500 injured.

• The port is partially operational, with nearly 9,000 containers unloaded between 11-18 August. The Lebanese Armed Forces cleaned up the eastern area of the port.

• The Lebanese Red Cross coordinated a multi-sectoral needs assessment, surveying 6,000 households.

• Following further assessments, the number of affected schools increased to 159, with more than 85,000 children affected.

• More than 180,000 people are being reached with critical, life-saving humanitarian assistance, including through health, food assistance, and protection projects.

• On 21 August, 628 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lebanon, bringing the country’s total to 11,580.

• A two-week lockdown comes into effect on 21 August, in an effort to stem the surge in COVID-19 cases. Relief and aid work in the aftermath of the explosions will be permitted to continue.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content