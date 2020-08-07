Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions Situation Report No. 2 (As of 7 August 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Lebanon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 5 to 7 August 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• More than 157 people were killed, and an estimated 5,000 people were injured in the Beirut Port explosions. More than 150 people remain missing.

• At least three hospitals and 12 primary health care centres have been severely damaged, rendered partially or fully inoperable.

• Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) are deployed to Beirut to support the ongoing medical response.

• A United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) team is deployed to support response operations.

• Emergency shelter assessments are ongoing, and assessment of food supply status and market functionality/accessibility is planned.

• The United Nations and its partners are looking to adjust logistic networks to ensure sustained operations.

• The United Nations has released $15 million to support emergency response operations. Donors have also provided numerous financial and in-kind donations.

157+ Reported deaths

5,000+ People reported injured

150+ People reported missing

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 4 August, at approximately 18h00 (local time), a warehouse at the Beirut Port containing large quantities of ammonium nitrate exploded. After an initial explosion, a subsequent blast caused widespread damage, with reports of damage more than 20 kilometres from the port area. The explosions and ensuing fires reportedly released toxic materials in the environment.

On 5 August, the Government of Lebanon declared a two-week state of emergency in Beirut. Some of the most affected neighbourhoods include Ashrafiyeh, Central district, Gemmayzeh, Marfa and Mar Mikhail.

All imports and exports have been redirected to the Tripoli Port, which is about 85 kilometres north of Beirut. The Beirut Port is expected to be inoperable for at least one month, pending repairs, debris removal and safety clearances.

Initial assessments indicate that at least 12 primary health care centres have been severely damaged. At least three hospitals have been rendered partially or fully inoperable. An additional 120 schools, used by 55,000 Lebanese and nonLebanese children, sustained various levels of damage. Humanitarian partners are conducting further damage assessments, in close coordination with relevant government authorities.

On 6 August, a total of 255 new COVID-19 cases were record, a new record for Lebanon. The emergency in Beirut has caused many COVID-19 precautionary measures to be relaxed, raising the prospects of even higher transmission rates and a large caseload in the coming weeks.

The blasts destroyed an estimated 120,000 metric tonnes of food stocks, including wheat, soy and other staples. Grain silos at the port were also heavily damaged in the explosions. Approximately 85 per cent of the cereals in Lebanon were previously stored at the port. Current estimates suggest that, at regular consumption rates, the remaining grain supply incountry is sufficient for 4-6 weeks.

The explosions come as Lebanon faces a multi-faceted crisis. In recent months, economic contraction, increasing poverty and rising prices have compounded needs among Lebanese and non-Lebanese communities, including the large refugee population in Lebanon. Increasing COVID-19 transmission is straining the country’s health systems. Social tensions continue to grow in many parts of the country.