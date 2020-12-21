Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions Situation Report No. 15 (As of 17 December 2020)

Situation Reports are produced by OCHA Lebanon in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

In November, the Lebanon Flash Appeal was revised and extended until the end of the year. The revision included a review of the Sectors’ response plans and accounted for the work undertaken by actors working outside the Flash Appeal, as well as the existence of other frameworks, most notably the European Union, UN and the World Bank Group’s Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Framework. The updated financial requirement for the Flash Appeal stands now at US$196.6 million – a downward revision of US$158.3 million from when the Appeal was launched on 14 August. As of 17 December, the Flash Appeal is nearly 80 per cent funded (US$156.4 million).

Since the beginning of the response, over 67,600 people, including nearly 37,300 women and at least 13,200 girls, benefitted from protection services.

Since the beginning of the response, over 200,000 hot meals were distributed, and at least nearly 121,000 people received in-kind food parcels. Since August, at least 97,200 people were assisted with multi-purpose cash. At least 207 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises were supported with direct financial assistance, and at least another 157 enterprises were supported with rehabilitation.

Nutrition became a Sector under both the Port explosions and COVID-19 response frameworks as of 20 November.

About 16,000 pregnant and lactating women received nutrition services since the beginning of the response.

As of 9 December, 26,000 people were reached with 8,000 emergency weatherproofing shelter kits that continued being distributed because of the heavy rains. Since the beginning of the response, over 10,500 apartments benefitted from support with either minor repairs or rehabilitation work. Over 5,100 households received cash-for-shelter to support the rehabilitation of their houses, and some 1,250 households received cash-for-rent, a means of basic financial assistance aimed at ensuring the most vulnerable households’ access safe shelter for a three-month period.

As of mid-November, while kits distribution continues, the WASH Sector closed the response with regards to interventions for households directly affected by the explosions. Overall, over 13,200 buildings were assessed for WASH interventions, and water supply connection was re-established for over 23,000 people (over 4,700 households).

Nearly 4,400 tanks and 350 pumps were installed, and over 13,800 hygiene kits and 750 baby kits distributed, meeting approximately 70 per cent of the needs in this regard.