Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions Situation Report No. 14 (As of 9 November 2020)

Situation Reports are produced by OCHA Lebanon in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

Since the beginning of the response, over 52,000 people, including at least 27,000 women and girls, benefitted from protection services.

At least 107,000 people received in-kind food parcels and nearly 18,000 people received food vouchers. At least 73,700 people were assisted with multi-purpose cash, and at least 250 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises were supported with either rehabilitation or financial assistance. Nearly 12,500 pregnant and lactating women in need were supported.

At the end of October, WFP, as a core member of the Cash Task Force, launched an assistance coordination system, using block-chain technology, to de-duplicate cash assistance carried out by different partners and actors, to avoid multiple partners simultaneously assisting the same people with the same type of assistance.

Assessments in more than 5,300 of those apartments listed as damaged in the Multi-Sector Needs Assessment indicate that approximately 28 per cent of the households have repaired their apartments through their own means. Since the beginning of the response, over 2,200 apartments benefited from support with either minor repairs or rehabilitation work. Over 2,500 households received cash-for-shelter to support the rehabilitation of their shelters and houses, and 570 received cash-for-rent, a means of basic financial assistance aimed at ensuring the most vulnerable households’ access to safe shelter for a three-month period.

Water supply connection was re-established for over 20,700 people (approximately 4,000 households) in over 1,100 buildings, and over 3,700 tanks and 250 pumps were installed. Over 100 leakages to the water pipeline were fixed, covering all needs in this area. Over 6,700 hygiene kits and 700 baby kits were distributed. As connection to the public network is fully re-established, the provision of WASH services to medical facilities has stopped. Over 1,000 calls were received and addressed through three hotlines, now de-activated, offering WASH-related support.