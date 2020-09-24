Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions Situation Report No. 12 (As of 23 September 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

47,500 individuals, out of 152,200 targeted and in need, reached by protection partners since the beginning of the response.

92,000 hot/ready-to-eat meals distributed; 44,000 households assisted with food parcels since the beginning of the response.

2,295 households reached with multipurpose cash assistance over the past month.

Provision of medicines and medical supply continue, alongside provision of water trucking to Geitawi hospital and 200 households.

Water supply connection re-established for 3,169 households in 674 buildings, reaching 15,786 people.

Over 2,700 new water tanks and pumps installed, helping to cover 50 per cent of the known WASH needs to date.

A total of 5,455 hygiene kits and 843 baby kits distributed since the beginning of the response.

12 mobile storage units set up at the Beirut Port for enhanced storage capacity.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The impact of the 4 August explosions in the Port of Beirut continues to exacerbate the grim economic and food security situation in Lebanon. Prior to the explosions, the country had already been going through the worst economic crisis in its history, while having to deal with the effects of a COVID-19 outbreak.

With soaring unemployment rates and salary cuts, many families have been struggling to make ends meet. According to the World Bank, one million people in Lebanon are living below the poverty line. The price of a monthly food basket, a selection of staple food items, has more than doubled over the past six months. A recent World Food Programme survey on the impact of the economic crisis, and the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown measures had on livelihoods and food security, show that food has become a major source of concern, with fifty per cent of Lebanese reporting feeling worried they would not have enough food to eat.

As Lebanon imports nearly 85 per cent of its food, the severe damage to the Port, in addition to devaluation of the Lebanese pound, has pushed food prices even further beyond the reach of many vulnerable people. Analysis generated from the Multi-Sector Needs Assessment shows that food remains the second-top priority need reported by residents affected by the explosions. In Bourj Hammoud and Bachoura foncière, food is the main priority and need, alongside cash and shelter repairs, respectively. In the provision of assistance, food security partners have recently launched multi-purpose cash assistance for those most economically vulnerable households to meet their basic needs. Partners aim at assisting 10,000 families, approximately 50,000 individuals, over the course of the next six months.

COVID-19 update

The COVID-19 outbreak in country remains a serious concern. As of 23 September, Lebanon’s total number of cases surpassed 30,000, having reached 31,778, with 328 deaths and 13,527 recoveries. Over the course of the week, cases have been increasing to reach over 1,000 cases on 20 September; 940 new cases and 13 deaths were registered yesterday on 23 September. Since February, a total of 654 Palestine refugees – 345 (52 per cent) of whom live in camps – have tested positive with COVID-19; 16 have died. Also, 729 Syrian refugees and 13 refugees from other nationalities (nonPalestine refugees) have tested positive for COVID-19, with four deaths. At least 920 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with the respiratory illness since February.