Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions Situation Report No. 10 (As of 9 September 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Lebanon in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 6,700 individuals reached with protection and gender-based violence outreach and risk mitigation activities, alongside another 475 individuals reached with specific gender-based violence services during the past week.

Over 2,800 individuals received counseling services and legal assistance and representation over the past week.

Over 2,700 individuals reached with community-based child protection activities during the past week.

Offloading completed of the 12,500 metric tons of wheat flour shipped by WFP.

Shelter assistance provided to 5,140 households over the past week. Shelter weatherproofing kits distributed to 1,071 households; 7,062 kits distributed since the beginning of the response.

A total of 5,740 buildings assessed for WASH interventions; water supply re-established to 1,662 households; 7,989 people reached since the beginning of the response.