Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions, ETS Situation Report #2 - Reporting period 14/08/2020 to 25/08/2020

Highlights

• An ETS Coordinator deployed to Beirut on 11 August, following a request for ETS services by the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT).

• Following initial assessments carried out with partners from 11-12 August, the ETS submitted a three-point response plan to the Flash Appeal on 14 August.

• A second assessment of Beirut Port on 17 August confirmed that data connectivity has been re-established and therefore ETS services are no longer required.

• The need for the provision of mobile data packages for the worst-affected communities has not been confirmed by the humanitarian community and will therefore not go ahead.

• A request has been sent to the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) team to conduct a country assessment of security telecommunications systems.

• As ETS services are no longer required at this point, it was agreed by the HCT on 21 August that the ETS will demobilize. The ETS operation in Lebanon is now closed and the ETS Coordinator is leaving the country on 25 August.