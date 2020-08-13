Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions, ETS Situation Report #1 - Reporting period 10/08/2020 to 13/08/2020

Highlights

• Emergency telecommunications has been identified as a priority sector in the response to the Beirut Port explosions under the coordination structure of the Emergency Operation Cell (EOC).

• An Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS)

Coordinator arrived in Beirut on 11 August to coordinate with partners and national operators and to assess the communication needs of the response community and affected population.

• The ETS is submitting a proposal to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) flash appeal on 13 August outlining a budget of US$370,000 and setting out critical communications service priorities to support the response for an initial three month period.

Situation Overview

On 4 August, a warehouse at the Beirut Port containing large quantities of ammonium nitrate exploded. After an initial explosion, a subsequent blast caused widespread damage around the port area. Initial reports indicate approximately 160 people were killed and an additional 5,000 people have been injured. Severe structural damage was reported at the port and surrounding commercial and residential neighbourhoods, leaving up to 300,000 without homes. COVID-19 cases have reached record levels following the explosions. The Beirut Port explosions have exacerbated the worsening security situation and socio-economic vulnerability of the affected population, amid the ongoing economic crisis.