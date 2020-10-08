Lebanon: Beirut Explosions Situation Report # 8 - 8 October 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Lebanon recorded its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases at 1,459 on October 7, 2020.

• With support from the AT&T Foundation, Project HOPE is launching a three-month program to increase access to sexual and reproductive health and psychosocial services for vulnerable and displace populations.

• Project HOPE, in coordination with the René Moawad Foundation (RMF) is working to distribute critically needed medical and hygiene supplies donated by MAP International,

International Health Partners UK (IHP UK), and MedShare to local health facilities and partners in Beirut.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

More than two months since the massive and deadly port explosions,

Beirut continues to face a slow and vast rebuilding and recovering process amidst a rapidly deteriorating economy and political tensions. The Lebanese pound has devaluated by 80 percent over the last year, causing more uncertainty and panic. The unemployment rate is estimated to be greater than 37% with half of the population living under the poverty line. Prior to the explosion, approximately 3,100 people were leaving Lebanon daily and since the explosion, that number is approximately 4,100 per day.

The number of COVID-19 cases continue to escalate with October 7 marking the highest daily incidence (1,459 confirmed cases) in Lebanon since the start of the pandemic. The total number of recorded cases is 48,377 and 433 deaths. More than half of these cases and death have occurred in the last month alone. A curfew remains in place from 1am – 6am to help reduce transmission.

PROJECT HOPE RESPONSE

Project HOPE continues to provide immediate assistance to affected populations and health facilities in Beirut through the procurement and distribution of medicines and medical and hygiene supplies, in partnership with the RMF, in addition to launching new programmatic activities. Project HOPE is working to identify the most effective ways it can address health service delivery gaps for vulnerable populations.