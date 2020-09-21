Lebanon: Beirut Explosions Situation Report # 7 - 21 September 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Lebanon recorded a record 1,006 new cases of COVID-19 on September 20th

Project HOPE plans to roll out programing to address gaps in care following assessment at ten primary health care facilities in Beirut focused on sexual and reproductive health (SRH), GBV and child protection.

Project HOPE, in coordination with the René Moawad Foundation (RMF) will distribute two interagency emergency health kits (IEHKs) donated by MAP International over the coming days.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Almost 7 weeks after the explosion at the port in Beirut and the situation on the ground remains critical. Shelter, structure rehabilitation, food distribution, and protection remain response priorities. On September 20, Lebanon recorded a record 1,006 new cases of COVID19 and 11 deaths. 4,993 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last 7 days.i As of September 16, more than 824 health care workers had been diagnosed with COVID-19, an increase of 71 cases over a 7-day period.ii According to the WHO, over the past month the number of patients requiring hospitalization doubled and the number of patients in the ICU almost tripled.

Lebanon implemented a 1:00am-6:00am curfew on September 16th following a spike in COVID-19 cases. Previous, longer curfews were weakened to accommodate businesses who protested the impact of the curfew on the already weak Lebanese economy. Shortages of… also continue to impact Lebanon’s health system.

The combined disaster and weak economic conditions in Lebanon have also led to increased reports of gender based violence (GBV), following both the port explosion and the implementation of a lockdown. The UNFPA is expanding their programming around GBV and reproductive health that initially targeted Syrian refugees to now include the Lebanese population in the most impacted regions.