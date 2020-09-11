Lebanon: Beirut Explosions Situation Report # 6 - 11 September 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• A large fire broke out in the duty free zone of Beirut’s port on September 10, just over a month after the port explosions.

• Project HOPE completed an assessment at 11 primary care facilities in Beirut and identified needs in longer-term programming in sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence case management, mental health and psychosocial support and child protection.

• This week, Project HOPE distributed N95 masks at a search and rescue site in Gemmayzeh.

• Project HOPE recently received 5,000 disaster health kits in Beirut and will be distributing them in coordination with the René Moawad Foundation. Additional shipments of critically needed medical and hygiene supplies are expected to arrive in coming weeks.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Just over a month since the port explosions in Beirut, a massive fire broke out in the duty free zone of the same port, reportedly destroying items including thousands of food parcels and cooking oil stored by humanitarian aid groups. Many local NGOs and response agencies are monitoring spikes in post-traumatic stress as the fire brings back memories of the explosions that killed approximately 200 people and left more than 300,000 homeless.

The government-instated curfew to help reduce COVID-19 transmission was reduced again and is now in place from 1:00AM to 6:00AM. On September 9, 498 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were reported bringing the total to more than 21,000. Of these, 751 cases have been among health care workers—an increase of 81 since last week. The number of hospitalized patients reached 400 with over half in intensive care units.

Operational health centers and facilities in the Beirut area are working hard to meet the needs of staff and patients. Recent reported needs include elderly care supplies, mental health services, chronic disease medications, psychosocial support and pediatric immunizations. Outof-pocket expenses for laboratory and diagnostic services are another reported challenge among patients in the affected area.