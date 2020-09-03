Lebanon: Beirut Explosions Situation Report # 5 - 3 September 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

COVID-19 diagnoses among health care workers in Beirut are increasing along with hospitalizations. COVID-19 cases have increased by 220% since the explosions on August 4.

Project HOPE began an assessment at ten primary health care facilities in Beirut to determine longer-term programming needs in sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and protection.

This week, Project HOPE received two interagency emergency health kits (IEHKs) donated by MAP International. Distributions will begin in the coming days, in coordination with the René Moawad Foundation (RMF).

Project HOPE is mobilizing additional shipments of critically needed medical and hygiene supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE), which are expected to arrive in coming weeks.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Nearly a month has passed since the Beirut port explosions and needs in the city and surrounding areas continue to evolve. Shelter, structure rehabilitation, food distribution, and protection remain response priorities. In the health sector, there is growing concern around the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and, specifically, around the number of health care workers falling ill. As of September 2, more than 670 health care workers had been diagnosed with COVID-19 with 80 new cases confirmed between August 30 and September 1 alone.

A total of 598 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported on September 2. Not only are cases among the general public increasing but the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is increasing as well. Approximately 60 percent of intensive care unit beds designated for COVID-19 are currently occupied according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA). The government-instated curfew has been eased slightly and is now in place from 10pm to 6am to help reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Many hospitals and clinics remain damaged. The World Bank estimates damages to the health sector range from US $95-$115 million and losses due to depletion of medicines and supplies range from $200-$245 million. As the recovery phase continues, efforts in the short-term should focus on ensuring continuity of health services and establishing sustainable supply chains of medicines and supplies.

For more information on Project HOPE’s response, please visit Project HOPE: Beirut Explosions Update.