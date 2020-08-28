Lebanon: Beirut Explosions Situation Report # 4 - 28 August 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Chronic disease medications, basic medicines, personal protective equipment (PPE), and medical consumables and supplies remain priority needs.

In coordination with the René Moawad Foundation (RMF), Project HOPE distributed two interagency emergency health kits (IEHKs) to seven local NGOs providing health care services to affected populations.

Project HOPE is mobilizing additional shipments of urgently needed medicines, medical and hygiene supplies and PPE expected to arrive in Beirut in the coming week.

Situation Overview

Less than four weeks have passed since the August 4 port explosions in Beirut, which caused widespread destruction, killing more than 180 people, and leaving 300,000 more displaced. On-the-ground assessments continue, particularly to determine the needs of heavily affected and vulnerable populations in the blast radius. According to the United Nations Development Programme, a total of 200,000 housing units were affected. The loss of homes and subsequent overcrowding of households, communities, hospitals and events including protests and funerals, has contributed to a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases.

A partial lockdown to reduce COVID-19 spread initiated on August 21. There is a government-instated curfew in effect from 6pm – 6am; however, this imposes additional financial strain on businesses that were already facing economic challenges prior to the blasts. The poverty rate increased from 28% last year to 55% in May of 2020.

Humanitarian aid and relief efforts are exempt from the curfew as work continues to meet existing and emerging health needs in affected areas and as the impact on vulnerable populations and health services becomes more clear. Current priority health needs are chronic medications, access to comprehensive primary health care services, subsidies for reproductive health services, PPE, consumables and medical supplies.

For more information on Project HOPE’s response, please visit Project HOPE: Beirut Explosions Update.