Lebanon: Beirut Explosions Situation Report # 3 - 21 August 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• A surge in COVID-19 cases, prompted Lebanon’s government to initiate a two-week national partial lockdown beginning today, August 21.

• Health facilities continue to report needs include medicines and medical supplies, chronic disease medications, oxygen concentrators, mental health and psychosocial support, and critical support for primary health care centers in the affected areas.

• Distribution is underway for two interagency emergency health kits (IEHKs) in coordination with the René Moawad Foundation (RMF).

• Additional shipments of urgently needed medical supplies and protective gear are being coordinated and expected to arrive in Beirut in the coming days.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Beirut continues to cope with the aftermath of the port explosions as a COVID-19 outbreak complicates the humanitarian response effort. The August 4 explosions have made basic COVID-19 precautions, such as social distancing more difficult to follow. On Thursday, August 20 Lebanon confirmed 605 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily total. 3,241 new cases have been confirmed in the last week, representing almost one-third of all cases in Lebanon since the start of the pandemic. The surge in COVID-19 cases is straining the health system and health workers as functioning health facilities face overcrowding, medicine and supply shortages and a surge in demand for health services, related to both the explosion and COVID-19.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the government will initiate a two-week partial lockdown today. During the lockdown, a curfew will be in effect from 6pm to 6am. Humanitarian organizations, journalists, and health services are allowed to apply for permits to travel during the curfew. Security and other services necessary to the continued functioning and safety of the country will also continue to operate, such as ports and airports.