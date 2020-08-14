Lebanon: Beirut Explosions Situation Report #2 - 14 August 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• A rapid assessment of 55 health care centers in Beirut found less than half to be fully operational and 37 percent sustained moderate to serious damage.

• Health facilities report needs include medicines and medical supplies, chronic disease medications, oxygen concentrators, psychosocial support, and expanding primary care services.

• Project HOPE’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) is supporting community clean-up efforts, distributing facemasks and providing basic wound care to community volunteers, and working to provide much-needed medical supplies and medicines to the medical teams deployed by the René Moawad Foundation (RMF).

• Project HOPE is actively distributing two interagency emergency health kits (IEHKs), which arrived in Beirut on August 12.

• Additional shipments of urgently needed medical supplies and protective gear are being coordinated and expected to arrive in Beirut in the coming days.