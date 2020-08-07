Lebanon: Beirut Explosions Situation Report #1 - 7 August 2020

Key Highlights

On 4 August, a massive explosion originating in the Beirut port resulted in 157 casualties to date, over 5,000 injured and widespread structural damages leaving an estimated 300,000 homeless.

Project HOPE is in Beirut coordinating deliveries of medicines, medical supplies and additional assistance, in coordination with local NGO, the Rene Moawad Foundation.

Pressing health concerns are burns and traumatic injuries, respiratory health due to release of toxic air pollutants, and ongoing needs of patients with COVID-19 combined with increased transmission risks.