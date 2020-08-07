Lebanon: Beirut Explosions Situation Report #1

Key Highlights

· On 4 August, a massive explosion originating in the Beirut port resulted in 157 casualties to date, over 5,000 injured and widespread structural damages leaving an estimated 300,000 homeless.

· Project HOPE is in Beirut coordinating deliveries of medicines, medical supplies and additional assistance, in coordination with local NGO, the Rene Moawad Foundation.

· Pressing health concerns are burns and traumatic injuries, respiratory health due to release of toxic air pollutants, and ongoing needs of patients with COVID-19 combined with increased transmission risks.

· Affected hospitals and responding organizations are reporting a dire need for medicines, medical supplies, trauma kits, surgical supplies, and personal protective equipment (PPE).