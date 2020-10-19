Lebanon | Beirut Explosion - Situation Report 6 | 1 - 30 September 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

280 people attempt dangerous boat crossing to Cyprus in September.

COVID-19 transmission rate growing with over 1000 daily cases and 9% positivity rate.

1,953 households visited by IOM DTM enumerators in September in wake of explosion.

IOM’s established its’ first Mobile Medical Campus (MCC) in Beirut to provide healthcare to stranded migrants.

237 Migrants have received direct assistance services since blast

Cash for Work programme aids 60 households in Beirut in response to explosion

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Throughout September, IOM continued its’ response to the Aug. 4 Beirut Port Explosion, contributing significantly towards the Lebanese Red Cross’s Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) of damaged neighborhoods from the explosion. IOM data analysts are using MSNA findings to extract specific indicators related to migrant households. These indicators show a heightened need for cash, shelter and food assistance relative to Lebanese households, plus increased difficulty accessing healthcare.

The wider situation for migrants in Lebanon since the explosion has deteriorated, with homelessness increasing. Approximately 70 Kenyan domestic workers were left stranded in September, sleeping outside the Kenyan consulate and 86 Sudanese migrants have been camping outside their embassy seeking return assistance. IOM established its’ first Mobile Medical Campus (MCC) to address the health needs of the Kenyan group and has met with Sudanese community leaders to discuss options of assistance.

These incidents of camping in front of embassies and IOM’s own findings clearly indicate that voluntary return is a top priority for many migrants. An IOM rapid assessment conducted after the blast showed 74% of assessed migrants wish to return home in next three months. Based on these needs, IOM has assisted 108 stranded migrants with voluntary return since explosion while demands for voluntary returns will continue to exist.

There has been a rise in numbers (largely Syrian) attempting to reach Cyprus by boat. According to UNHCR, 18 boats attempted to make the journey in the first half of September, with Human Rights Watch reporting a dozen or so fatalities. These incidents once more reflect the deteriorating socio-economic situation.

Concern is growing regarding looming price increases, prompted by news that the Lebanese state will soon be unable to provide subsidies that have so far shielded essential supplies from soaring inflation. Local media has begun reporting on pharmacy shortages and hoarding.