Lebanon: 2022 3rd Quarter Sector Dashboard - Protection including Child Protection and GBV

This dashboard summarizes progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Protection sector in Lebanon aims to achieve the following results: OUTCOME 1: Women, men, girls and boys in all their diversity have their fundamental rights respected and have access to an effective justice and protection system ; OUTCOME 2: Women, men, boys and girls in all their diversity are safe, empowered and supported in their communities ; OUTCOME 3: Women, girls, men and boys in all their diversity live in dignity and are resilient to shocks.