Lebanon: 2022 2nd Quarter Sector Dashboard - Health

The 2022 2nd quarter Health sector dashboard summarizes the progress made by Health sector partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP), identifies key challenges and priorities, and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Health sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) Improve access to comprehensive primary healthcare (PHC); OUTCOME 2) Improve access to hospital (incl. Emergemcy Room (ER) care) and advanced referral care (advanced diagnostic laboratory & radiology care); OUTCOME 3) Improve outbreak & infectious diseases control; OUTCOME 4) Women, men and youth (children, boys and girls, Person with Disabilities (PWD)) have their fundamental rights respected and have access to basic services and information.