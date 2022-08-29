Lebanon: 2022 2nd Quarter Sector Dashboard - Education

This dashboard summarizes the progress made by the Government of Lebanon and Sector Partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response and highlights trends aecting people in need. The Education Sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) increase equitable access to, participation in, and completion of education for all learners in Lebanon, with a focus on the most vulnerable; OUTCOME 2) improve learning outcomes for children and youth through enhanced quality of education services adapted to multi-crisis situations; and OUTCOME 3) to enhance governance and managerial capacities of the education system to plan eectively and manage eciently so that resources are transformed into high-level results.