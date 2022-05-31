Lebanon: 2022 1st Quarter Sector Dashboard - Basic Assistance

2022 Q1 dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Basic Assistance Sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) Strengthen the ability of vulnerable households and individuals, including female-headed HHs, persons with disabilities and children, to meet their basic survival needs ; OUTCOME 2) Strengthen the ability of populations affected by seasonal hazards and emergencies to secure additional basic survival needs; OUTCOME 3): Effective and efficient service delivery through strengthened linkages with national social safety net programmes and social protection systems