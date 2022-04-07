Lebanon: 2021 Multi-Sector Needs Assessment - April 2022

SUMMARY

Lebanon is currently facing a multi-layered crisis characterized by an acute economic contraction caused by exchange rate collapse, rising public debt, soaring inflation, impaired banking sector; political turmoil, and governance challenges inter alia. In this context, the total inflation from December 2019 to October 2021 reached 519%, peaking at 1874% for food and non-alcoholic beverages. This has resulted in the sharp decline of household purchasing power and increasing poverty rates across population groups. In addition, the economic crisis contributed to a gradual breakdown of public services such as health care, water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH), and education, further worsened by the fuel crisis, which began during the summer of 2021, and has largely impacted the country’s electricity supply since, with critical consequences for the health, water, transport, and telecommunication sectors. While the fuel crisis eased toward the end of 2021, state electricity provision remained low, averaging less than 5 hours of electricity supply per day. This situation has stretched public finances and service delivery and exacerbated existing vulnerabilities, which will likely become protracted as households struggle to satisfy basic needs as subsidies of staple foods, commodities, and medical items are progressively removed. The growing economic hardship and frustration with the political system triggered frequent widespread protests and civil unrest across the country, most commonly by blocking roads and highways, to urge the Lebanese government to “cope with skyrocketing fuel prices” and more generally to ask for concrete financial and economic actions to contain the crisis.

Furthermore, since the beginning of the protracted socio-economic crisis and the political collapse in October 2019, several additional systemic shocks have occurred. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic further compounded prevailing vulnerabilities, placing extra pressure on an already overburdened and under-resourced health system. The pandemic has significantly contributed to the negative dynamics within the Lebanese economy. In addition, the extensive containment measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 negatively impacted women and children’s safety, with acute risks related to child protection (CP) and gender-based violence (GBV), including increasing rates of child marriage, child labour, and perpetration of verbal, physical and sexual violence at home. Access to education was also negatively affected by the pandemic, as schools were partially closed during the school year 2020-2021, to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Finally, the August 2020 Beirut Port explosions left at least 200 dead, over 6,000 injured and homeless, and caused upwards of $5 billion in damage to residential, commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure. The explosions have also resulted in further loss of economic activity, trade disruptions, loss of fiscal revenue incurred, and is compounding an already depleted economy. For instance, the Beirut blast destroyed most of Lebanon’s strategic grain reserves, currently causing major concerns, as Ukraine, which was the main supplier, has suspended its exportations following the conflict in Ukraine. This will likely worsen the already fragile food security situation for all population groups.

Against this backdrop, the 2021 Lebanon Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) was conducted to support evidence-based decision-making for the 2022 humanitarian planning cycle process and to support the planning among key humanitarian actors through the provision of updated information on multi-sectoral needs and priorities for crisis-affected populations in Lebanon, in complement to other needs assessments already implemented, such as the Vulnerability Assessment of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon (VASyR). To approach this objective, the MSNA was implemented in coordination with the United-Nations Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA). The research design and data collection were a collaborative process with the members of the Emergency Operation Cell (EOC), and the specific expertise of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the United National Relief and Works Agency for the Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for respectively migrants and Palestine Refugees in Lebanon (PRL) groups, and UN Women for technical assistance on gender equality and social inclusion issues.

Data for the 2021 Lebanon MSNA was gathered at the household (HH) level through a nationwide HH survey. Data were collected with Lebanese HHs, PRL HHs, and migrant HHs, in 24/26 Lebanese districts. The data collection was conducted from 19th October until 4th December 2021. Data was collected mostly in-person by trained enumerators from REACH Initiative (REACH), IOM, Mercy Corps, Akkar Network for Development (AND), Terre des Hommes Foundation (TdH), the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Intersos, Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Humanity et Inclusion (HI) and Solidarités International (SI), with ACTED as REACH’s implementing partner. The questionnaire was deployed through KOBO collect, and results were analysed after being cleaned and weighted with both R and Excel software. The results for Lebanese HHs are representative at the district level, for the assessed districts, with a level of confidence of 95% and a margin of error of 10%. For both PRL and migrant HHs, the results are not generalizable to the overall population of interest, and indicative results are reported at the regional level (for more information, please refer to the methodology section). Cleaned data and analysis tables are publicly available on the REACH Resource Centre.