Lebanon: 2021 End of the year Sector Dashboard - Protection including Child Protection and GBV

This dashboard summarizes progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Protection sector in Lebanon aims to achieve the following results: OUTCOME 1: Women, men, boys and girls have their fundamental rights respected; OUTCOME 2: Women, men, boys and girls are protected by a strong and accountable system against all risks of violence, exploitation and abuse, including sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), violence against children, sexual abuse and exploitation (SEA); OUTCOME 3: Women, girls, men and boys live with dignity and are resilient to shocks.