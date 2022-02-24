Lebanon + 2 more
Lebanon: 2021 End of Year Sector Dashboard - Livelihoods
The end of year dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Livelihoods Sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) Stimulate local economic growth and market systems to foster income-generating opportunities and decent and safe employment; OUTCOME 2) Improve workforce employabilty; OUTCOME 3): Strengthen policy development and enabling environment for job creation.