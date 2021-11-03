Lebanon: 2021 3rd Quarter Sector Dashboard - Health

The 2021 3rd quarter dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Health Sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) Improve access to comprehensive primary healthcare (PHC); OUTCOME 2) Improve access to hospital (incl. ER care) and advanced referral care (advanced diagnostic laboratory & radiology care); OUTCOME 3) Improve Outbreak & Infectious Diseases Control; OUTCOME 4) Improve Adolescent & Youth Health.