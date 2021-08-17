Lebanon: 2021 2nd Quarter Sector Dashboard - Protection including Child Protection and GBV

This dashboard summarizes progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Protection sector in Lebanon aims to achieve the following results: OUTCOME 1: Displaced persons from Syria and individuals at risk live in a safe protective environment; OUTCOME 2: Communities are empowered in creating a safe protection environment;

OUTCOME 3: SGBV risks are reduced, and access to quality services is improved; OUTCOME 4: All boys and girls are protected against neglect, violence, abuse and exploitation (including prevention and response).