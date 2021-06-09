Lebanon: 2021 1st Quarter Sector Dashboard - Social Stability

The 1st quarter dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Social Stability Sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) Strengthen municipalities, national and local institutions’ ability to alleviate resource pressure, reduce resentment, and build peace; OUTCOME 2) Strengthen municipal and local community capacity to foster dialogue and address sources of tensions and conflicts; OUTCOME 3) Enhance the LCRP’s capacities on tensions monitoring and conflict sensitivity