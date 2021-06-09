Lebanon: 2021 1st Quarter Sector Dashboard - Basic Assistance

The end year dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Basic Assistance Sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) Strengthen the ability of vulnerable households, including female-headed, to meet their basic survival needs; OUTCOME 2) Strengthen the ability of populations affected by seasonal hazards and emergencies to secure additional basic survival needs; OUTCOME 3): Support the National Poverty Targeting Programme.