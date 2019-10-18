18 Oct 2019

Lebanese security services should respect demonstrators’ right to peaceful assembly, says Euro-Med

Report
from Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor
Published on 18 Oct 2019 View Original

Geneva - The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor urged the Lebanese security services not to resort to repression and lethal force and respect the demonstrators’ right to peaceful assembly and allow them to express their views, which are guaranteed by Article 13 of the Lebanese Constitution, in a statement released on Friday, 18 October.

The Euro-Med said in a statement that it is following the protests in Lebanon despite the government's retreat from imposing a tax on the use of WhatsApp. However, the organization expressed fears of systematic repression of protests such as what happened in a previous protest in Lebanon earlier this month.

According to eyewitnesses, large numbers of security forces were deployed near Riad Al Solh Square in front of the Grand Saray (Palace) and many areas in the Lebanese capital Beirut, where they fired a barrage of tear gas, causing dozens of protesters to suffocate and faint.

Earlier, the official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that protesters had blocked several streets in Beirut, some of which were blocked by burning tires.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the General Labor Union in Lebanon called for a strike with the closure of all public and private institutions and departments, calling for a mass gathering at Riad Al Solh Square at 9 a.m. on Friday, due to "the deteriorating economic conditions and the high taxes."

Lebanese protesters have been demanding for weeks fighting corruption, adopting reforms and to abolish the quota system in the country as Lebanon's economy continues to fall sharply.

“Article 13 of the Lebanese constitution guarantees the demonstrators right to peaceful assembly and express their views, but the protesters should not be involved in any acts of sabotage or assault on public property," said Mohamed Imad, Euro-Med’s legal researcher.

Imad also stressed that any attack on protesters by the security forces is a clear violation of the Lebanese Constitution and Lebanon's international obligations, especially Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which Lebanon ratified in 1972.

A video received by the Euro-Med showed four members of the Lebanese security services on October 1st attacking a demonstrator near the headquarters of the Lebanese government after they knocked him down, where they started kicking him with their feet and beat him with their batons.

The Euro-Med stressed that the Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms provide that law enforcement officials may use force only if other means are ineffective or it is not clear that they will achieve the desired result.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor called on the Lebanese legislative, executive and judicial authorities to prohibit the use of lethal force against protesters in the country and work to resolve economic problems in Lebanon in order to ensure a decent life for all Lebanese regardless of their sects and beliefs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.