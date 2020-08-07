Latest footage from Beirut showing the aftermath of the explosion and damage to homes, businesses and hospitals.

Lebanon will continue to feel the aftershock of the explosion long after this week’s blast. Besides the loss of life and injury, people have lost their homes and businesses. The country was already in an extremely fragile state, after months of a spiraling economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. This is a severe blow to people who are already struggling.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is actively responding to the aftermath of the explosion in Beirut and remains committed to supporting Lebanon during these difficult times.

