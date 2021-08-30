Lasting scars: One year on, a long, slow road to recovery for children affected by the Beirut explosions

Highlights

One year after massive explosions devastated lives, livelihoods and a large swathe of Beirut, the needs of children and their families remain acute. The situation in Beirut and across Lebanon has in fact gotten much, much worse. Lebanon is facing unprecedented economic and social challenges and is at risk of free fall. The country is going through one of the worst economic crises in recent history, a political stalemate due to inability to form a government for nearly one year, and a worsening COVID-19 crisis. Every child and every family are impacted by this triple crisis one way or the other, and the number of people in need of assistance is increasing by the day.

UNICEF has helped get children back to school, distributed essential nutrition and hygiene supplies, delivered psychosocial support, provided cash grants to the most vulnerable families and supported the rehabilitation of health care facilities, schools and water supply services.

UNICEF and partners are supporting the most vulnerable children who are at greatest risk of falling through the cracks. Our focus is on minimizing the impact on children most at risk, including those living in devastated neighbourhoods or temporary accommodation, where the risk is heightened by high population density, economic hardship and low coverage of social service, as well as vulnerable groups, including girls and children with disabilities.