31 May 2019

The Labour Sector in Lebanon: Legal Frameworks, Challenges, and Opportunities

Report
from Danish Refugee Council, ACTED, CARE, Oxfam, Save the Children
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (667.88 KB)

INTRODUCTION

This study seeks to examine and analyze legislations and regulations governing the labour sector in Lebanon, including the legal frameworks governing social security, as well as addressing some of the problems related to vulnerable groups that do not benefit from several basic rights and guarantees, albeit this is in varying degrees.
Plainly, the exclusion of this segment of people from social protections, and the enduring failure to develop fundamental components of social welfare, have further reduced the opportunities for them to participate in the labour market, benefit from social integration, and guarantee for themselves an adequate living standard and social and economic stability.
Before tackling this topic, it is necessary to clarify some points regarding the methodology that we followed and how we have approached the problems involved. In fact, a theoretical survey of the legal texts in force is not sufficient on its own to cover all the aspects of the research, as it quickly becomes apparent that many of them are overlapping, obsolete, and incompatible with the reality on the ground. In addition, employers often resort to practices that are not necessarily based on clear legislative or regulatory texts. Therefore, we have elected to complement the review and analysis of the texts with a practical and field-based approach that reflects the realities of the labour sector and their impact on many groups in society.
The goal is to help tackle some of these problems either through advocacy or through the implementation of certain projects of an economic, social or legal nature that fall within the scope of Oxfam’s activities in Lebanon and the region. In each paragraph or section, we will refer to the most pertinent challenges and opportunities, to produce recommendations and proposals.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.