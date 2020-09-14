KSrelief Monthly Bulletin - August 2020

SAUDI ARABIA'S RAPID RELIEF RESPONSE TO BEIRUT'S PORT EXPLOSION

On 4 August 2020, a massive explosion took place in the port of Beirut, Lebanon. Many casualties and injuries occurred, as well as heavy losses to property and the infrastructure. The leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia immediately directed KSrelief to send Saudi airlift (air bridge) planes to Lebanon to deliver humanitarian and relief assistance to the victims of the explosion.

Instantly following the deadly blast, KSrelief also rushed to support Lebanese medical teams on the ground to help victims via several humanitarian partner associations and ambulance teams funded by the center which were already operating in Lebanon.

Four relief planes landed in Beirut over three consecutive days, delivering a total of 290 tons of urgently-needed emergency aid.

The aid included ventilators, intensive care patient monitors, electronic infusion pumps, first aid supplies, medicines, antibiotics and painkillers, disinfectants and sterilizers, masks and protection materials, IV fluids, and other medical aid. Shelter support consisting of tents, blankets and rugs, and food, cookware and other supplies were included in the airlift aid. A specialized KSrelief team accompanied the shipments to follow up and supervise distribution operations in coordination with KSrelief ’s office in Beirut.