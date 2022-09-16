Korea continues to help WFP in supporting Lebanese families amidst the ongoing economic crisis

BEIRUT – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a generous contribution of US$ 700,000 from the Republic of Korea to support its in-kind food assistance and school meals programmes.

Lebanon is enduring a humanitarian catastrophe created by a financial meltdown and food is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Lebanese with skyrocketing prices and a continuously devaluing local currency. Almost half of the Lebanese people are now food insecure, a percentage that has dramatically increased in just one year.

“Over the past year, I have met families who once never had to worry about putting food on their table and have now suddenly found themselves plunged into poverty. One instance comes to mind of a lady, Salam, who mentioned to my colleagues that buying cooking oil today is like buying gold,” said Abdallah Al-Wardat, WFP Representative and Country Director in Lebanon. “We are grateful to the people and government of the Republic of Korea for this generous contribution which allows WFP to remain at the forefront of Lebanon’s response.”

“The Korean Government remains deeply concerned about the worsening humanitarian situation in Lebanon particularly on that of food insecurity," said the Korean Ambassador to Lebanon, His Excellency IL Park. “We will continue to stand by the Lebanese people in full solidarity during this time of great difficulty.”

WFP’s school meals and in-kind food assistance programmes act as critical safety nets which aim to prevent vulnerable families from slipping deeper into poverty and counter the impact of inflation and decreased purchasing power.

Since 2018, the Republic of Korea has supported WFP in Lebanon with a total of approximately US$ 3.7 million.

#

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media and @WFPLebanon

CONTACT

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Rasha AbouDargham, WFP/Lebanon,

Mob. +961 76 320 761

Abeer Etefa, WFP/ Cairo,

Mob. +20 106 6663 4352

Reem Nada, WFP/ Cairo,

Mob. +20 106 6663 4522