21 Jan 2020

Joint Statement of the International Support Group for Lebanon [EN/AR]

Report
from Government of the People's Republic of China, Government of France, Government of the United Kingdom, Government of Italy, Government of the United States of America, Government of Germany, Government of the Russian Federation, European Union, League of Arab States, Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon
Published on 21 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (103.95 KB)Arabic version

Beirut, 21 January 2020

Six weeks after the enlarged ISG meeting in Paris on 11 December 2019, the ISG at the Ambassadorial level met today in Beirut.

The ISG notes with deep concern the ongoing absence of a functioning government that is needed to manage a set of deepening crises, to address demands of the Lebanese people. The ISG is alarmed by the situation which is increasingly marked by growing violence.

The longer the absence of an effective and credible government capable to meet the aspirations expressed by all the Lebanese that will have the capacity and credibility to deliver the necessary substantive policy package of economic reforms, and that will be committed to disassociate the country from regional tensions and crisis, the more hardships the population will suffer, the more security risks and instability the country will face.

Note to Editors

The International Support Group has brought together the United Nations and the governments of China, France, Germany, Italy, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the European Union and the Arab League. It was launched in September 2013 by the UN Secretary-General with former President Michel Sleiman to help mobilize support and assistance for Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty and state institutions and to specifically encourage assistance for the Lebanese Army, Syrian refugees in Lebanon and host communities and government programs and public services impacted by the Syrian crisis.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.