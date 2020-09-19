Joint Statement of the International Support Group for Lebanon (19 September)

The International Support Group (ISG) for Lebanon takes note of the designation on 31 August of Mr. Mustapha Adib as Prime Minister and the public affirmation by the Lebanese political forces for the swift formation of a mission-based government. Lebanese leaders must act to address Lebanon’s many needs. The ISG therefore urges all Lebanese leaders to act decisively, in a spirit of responsibility and in prioritizing Lebanon’s national interest, and swiftly form an effective and credible government able to undertake essential reforms to meet the challenges facing Lebanon as well as the legitimate aspirations and needs expressed by the Lebanese people. Recalling its statement of May 2020, the ISG also reaffirms the need for the right to peaceful protest to be protected.

Note to Editors

The International Support Group has brought together the United Nations and the governments of China, France, Germany, Italy, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the European Union and the Arab League. It was launched in September 2013 by the UN Secretary-General with former President Michel Sleiman to help mobilize support and assistance for Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty and state institutions and to specifically encourage assistance for the Lebanese Army, Syrian refugees in Lebanon and host communities and government programs and public services impacted by the Syrian crisis.

