Japan and UNOPS Continue their Support to Health Sector in Lebanon [EN/AR]

Beirut– 15 May 2022 - The Ambassador of Japan to Lebanon, H.E. Mr. Takeshi Okubo, the Minister of Public Health of the Lebanese Republic, H.E. Dr. Firas Abiad, and the Director of UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Amman, Mr. Muhammad Usman Akram, attended a ceremony at the Baabda Governmental University Hospital in Mount Lebanon to handover solar photovoltaic (PV) hybrid systems to two governmental hospitals, and medical equipment and supplies and furniture to 16 governmental hospitals that were provided through funding from the Government of Japan and implemented by UNOPS.

The ceremony announced the launching of a new project to support additional governmental hospitals in Lebanon. The new project aims at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and strengthening the operational capacity of the Ministry of Public Health to provide essential and quality health services through the urgent provision of necessary equipment and sustainable energy supply to critical health facilities.

Speaking at the ceremony, H.E. Dr. Firas Abiad, the Minister of Public Health of the Lebanese Republic said: “Today, we celebrate the launch of the renewable energy project in a number of governmental hospitals. Thanks to funding from Japan, this important project combines developmental and humanitarian aspects. It supports the sustainability of the facilities and enables them to continue provision of services. The generated savings will enable the hospitals to redirect the funds to support staff, purchase medicines and supplies, which will ease the burden on the patients”.

H.E. Mr. Takeshi Okubo, the Ambassador of Japan to Lebanon said: “Japan is committed to the sustainability of the public health sector during these challenging times through helping medical institutions ensure uninterrupted provision of healthcare services. Japan believes that a comprehensive governmental strategy for the introduction and expansion of renewable energy is essential, and stands ready to support furthering it to alleviate the impact of the spiraling crisis on the vulnerable communities, all while advancing recovery efforts. The prolonged energy crisis has indeed brought about a major change in public awareness, and Japan hopes that this will be seen as an opportunity for the promotion of renewable energy across the country.” Mr. Muhammad Usman Akram, UNOPS Director of Amman Multi-Country Office said: “With generous funding from the Government of Japan and partnering with the Ministry of Public Health, UNOPS has contributed to Lebanon’s critical health facilities and provided tangible benefits to the people by enhancing access to lifesaving healthcare services. I deeply appreciate the strong relationship between the Government of Japan and UNOPS at the global level and I am pleased to see it grow in Lebanon''.

The project contributed to strengthening the operational capacity of the health sector in Lebanon and enhancing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic through provision of critical equipment and access to renewable energy solutions at two governmental hospitals to ensure sustainable electricity supply and help reduce dependence on diesel generators. The project provided critical equipment for medical treatment and sterilization, furniture, and more than 33,000 medical supplies to 16 governmental hospitals across Lebanon. In addition, the solar PV systems will help share the burden of the electricity bills and the fuel consumption amid the serious shortage of the electricity in the country, generating savings around 125,000 USD per year. The project contributes to Sustainable Development Goal 3 - “Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages”.

About UNOPS:

UNOPS helps the UN and its partners provide peace and security, humanitarian and development solutions. The organization’s mission is to help people build better lives and countries achieve peace and sustainable development. UNOPS services cover infrastructure, project management, procurement, financial management and human resources. Partners call on UNOPS to supplement their own capacities, improve speed, reduce risks, boost cost-effectiveness and increase quality.

UNOPS Operational Hub in Amman covers projects in Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen and implements work in partnership with bilateral donors, national governments and other UN agencies.

