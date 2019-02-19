19 Feb 2019

Italy grants €1 million to UNICEF to strengthen the Lebanese WASH sector

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 04 Feb 2019 View Original

The Government of Italy reaffirmed its commitment to the most vulnerable children living in Lebanon

Beirut, 04 February 2019 – The Government of Italy reaffirmed its commitment to the most vulnerable children living in Lebanon by contributing 1 million euros to UNICEF’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme in Lebanon.

The announcement was made during the signature of the agreement by Ambassador of Italy, Massimo Marotti, and UNICEF’s Representative, Tanya Chapuisat. The Director of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation in Beirut, Donatella Procesi, also attended the event.

Ambassador Marotti highlighted the importance of the UNICEF services in Lebanon and said: “Italy recognizes the enormous efforts of the Lebanese Government to host vulnerable refugees and will continue to support its endeavours. With the agreement we signed today, Italy confirms its commitment to sustain the efforts of UNICEF in Lebanon, aimed at ensuring the access to clean water and contain the spread of diseases related to hygienic conditions. The vulnerable people are at the centre of the Italian aid policy”.

The new contribution ensures access to safe drinking water and healthy environments. The continuity of temporary WASH services in Informal Settlements is crucial to avoiding water-related communicable disease outbreaks amongst refugees and neighbouring communities, and to mitigating the impact of Informal Settlements on the environment.

“We appreciate the significant contribution from the Italian Government, which aims to strengthen the WASH sector,” said Tanya Chapuisat, UNICEF Representative to Lebanon. “Together, we can ensure access to safe water for the most vulnerable children and their families and particularly those in the hard to reach areas.”

About UNICEF
UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child, in everything we do. Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere.

For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.unicef.org.

Follow UNICEF on Twitter and Facebook

Media Contacts

Raquel Fernandez
Chief of Communication
United Nations Children’s Fund Lebanon
Tel: 00961 1 607 519
Email: rafernandez@unicef.org

Blanche Baz
Communication Specialist
United Nations Children’s Fund Lebanon
Tel: 00961 1 429 288
Email: bbaz@unicef.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.