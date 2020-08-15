Italian Embassy grants donation to the Lebanese Red Cross

In an effort to support the Lebanese Red Cross’s mission in responding to the Covid-19 and to Beirut explosions, a delegation from the Italian Embassy visited the Headquarter of the Lebanese Red Cross after Italy signed and disbursed a 726,000 Euro grant, through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).

The main purpose of the grant is to help mobilize needed ambulances and team services to continue answering the emergency call while maintaining Covid-19 emergency response. The support will assist specifically in ambulance transport of confirmed and suspected Covid-19 cases and PCR tests.

The contribution will support as well the renovation of the damaged Blood Transfusion Services Sector centers in order to face the high demand of blood needed and to continue their normal operations, including delivering blood components, replenishing the emergency stock to ensure sustainability, and overall servicing of the affected population.