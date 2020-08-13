The Italian Ambassador in Beirut delivers Italian aid to Lebanon

Date:08/11/2020

Tomorrow at 9 a.m. an air force plane will take off from Pisa and land in Beirut. It will transport aid donated by Cooperazione 6 for the Lebanese population victims of the explosion that hit Beirut last Tuesday.

These are first aid kits and hygienic-sanitary material that will be delivered to the Lebanese authorities by the Italian Ambassador in Beirut Nicoletta Bombardiere.

Tomorrow's operation is in addition to those promoted by Italy within the framework of the European Civil Protection Mechanism and the contributions made to the International Red Cross, the Red Crescent, and the United Nations.

Italy is ready to support Lebanon at this challenging time. It will continue to make every possible effort for the unity and stability of the country also through its continued commitment in UNIFIL and bilaterally in support of the Lebanese Armed and Security Forces.