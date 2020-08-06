International Orthodox Christian Charities Responding to Lebanon Blast

Humanitarian Organization Offers Emergency Assistance in Wake of Deadly Explosion

Baltimore, Md. (August 6, 2020) – Following the deadly explosion that caused massive destruction across the city of Beirut, Lebanon, International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) released emergency funds to immediately assist those affected.

IOCC deployed $150,000 in emergency funding and began conversations with institutional donors about adjusting ongoing programs to help address the new crisis. Short-term assistance will include hygiene parcels, the expansion of community kitchens, and assessments for building rehabilitation. Given the continuing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, all activities will incorporate measures to help prevent further spread of the virus.

Alongside confirming that all Beirut-based staffers were safe, IOCC immediately identified the most urgent needs and conducted rapid assessments.

“We pray for the people of Lebanon, who were already facing a deepening crisis,” said IOCC Executive Director and CEO Constantine Triantafilou. “We’re moving quickly now to offer the most effective support we can. IOCC has been in Lebanon for almost 20 years, and we’re going to be there as everyone affected faces this tragedy and begins to rebuild.”

Those wishing to support these efforts can do so by donating at iocc.org/beirut or 877.803.4622. Cash donations are most effective because they allow IOCC to respond efficiently and with agility as situations change.

Since 2001, IOCC has been active in Lebanon, where it has a history of efficiently expanding existing programming in order to offer emergency support. When crisis broke out in July 2006, for example, IOCC quickly built an extensive emergency response based on the programmatic infrastructure already established there. Emergency assistance included medical supplies, water and sanitation installations, hygiene kits, psychosocial support, infrastructure rehabilitation, emergency relief supplies, and cash-for-work activities.

IOCC’s humanitarian work in Lebanon—including nutrition, education, health, and water—has helped strengthen Lebanese communities and, in more recent years, assisted both refugees fleeing conflict in Syria and Lebanese families in need.

International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) is the humanitarian relief and development agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America. Since its inception in 1992, IOCC has provided more than $715 million in humanitarian relief and sustainable development programs in over 60 countries worldwide. Today, IOCC applies its expertise in humanitarian response to natural and manmade crises in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, offering assistance based solely on need. Learn more at iocc.org and follow @IOCCRelief on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.