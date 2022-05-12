Inter-Agency Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) Social Stability Sector Strategy - 2022

SECTOR OUTCOMES

OUTCOME 1:

Strengthen municipalities, national and local institutions’ ability to alleviate resource pressure, reduce resentment, and build peace

INDICATORS

Percentage of people reporting positive impact of municipalities on their lives Percentage of people reporting competition for services and utilities as source of tension Percentage of people who feel that they can voice concern with authorities in case of dissatisfaction

OUTCOME 2:

Strengthen municipal and local community capacity to foster dialogue and address sources of tensions and conflicts

INDICATORS

Percentage of people able to identify conflict resolution mechanisms/actors in their community they would turn to Percentage of people identifying factors that could improve inter-community relationships Percentage of people displaying propensity for violence

OUTCOME 3:

Enhance the LCRP’s capacities on tensions monitoring and conflict sensitivity

INDICATORS

Number of partners reporting that they have their own mechanisms to ensure conflict sensitivity Percentage of LCRP sectors taking steps to ensure conflict sensitivity in their strategy and delivery of work plans