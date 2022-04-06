Inter-Agency Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) Situation Update - Current Operational Environment in Lebanon (January 2022)

In 2022, LCRP partners continue to work together to monitor and analyse the impact of the current situation on all populations as well as the overall operational environment in Lebanon. This Situation Update consolidates this analysis and is used by LCRP partners at national and field level to adapt existing interventions based on needs and to put in place sector-specific mitigation and preparedness measures.

INCREASING VULNERABILITIES ACROSS POPULATIONS

9 out of 10 Syrian refugee households were living in extreme poverty (below the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket [SMEB])

More than half the Lebanese population was living below the poverty line.

87% of Palestinian refugees from Syria were living below the poverty line

Almost three quarters (73%) of Palestine refugees in Lebanon were living in poverty.

The effects of the political, economic and public health crises facing Lebanon and the ongoing impact of the Syria crisis have increased the vulnerability of refugee and host populations supported under the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP).

People are falling deeper into poverty due to currency depreciation, high inflation, rising prices and loss of income. The COVID-19 outbreak has exacerbated the situation by reducing vulnerable populations’ access to food, livelihood opportunities and basic services. In 2021, gaps in supply chains (including fuel and electricity) continued to impact the operational environment for LCRP partners while they simultaneously faced an increase in pressure from local authorities and communities to provide assistance amid reduced state service provision and escalating needs.

The cost of the revised food Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) increased by 19 percent between November and December 2021, reaching LBP 2,920,981 per household. The price of the non-food SMEB5 rose 12 percent, reaching LBP 1,271,439 per household (Total Non-Food SMEB in DEC was LBP 2,362,576). The total SMEB cost has increased 230 percent since January 20216 , and is now equivalent to 921 percent of the average monthly income of a Syrian refugee family. Nearly all Syrian households are living below the poverty line, with 88 percent now living in extreme poverty (or below the SMEB) and 91 percent living below the minimum expenditure basked (MEB).

The decline in employment opportunities and decrease in incomes, coupled with soaring prices have made the purchase of staple food and other basic goods unaffordable. This has pushed 34 percent of the Lebanese population and 33 percent of refugees of other nationalities into food insecurity.

Employment that pays enough to cover basic necessities is difficult to find and maintain. The majority of Lebanese and Syrian households interviewed in Wave XII of the UNDP-ARK Regular Perception Surveys on Social Tensions (December 2021) reported a negative impact of the recent situation (including economic deterioration and lockdowns) on employment, with the most common impact reported as at least one household member ’losing a job or stopping work without pay’ (20%), ’a reduction in salary’ (33%) or ’a reduction in hours’ (47%).

Syrian refugees are increasingly reporting facing challenges buying food and having to reduce their food spending to cope with job losses and declining income. Nearly every Syrian refugee in Lebanon now faces some form of food insecurity, which is exacerbated by a lack of electricity with households struggling to adapt to a lack of refrigeration.

Economic vulnerability has a wide range of impacts, including on legal status of refugees which is in turn inhibiting freedom of movement and access to justice: only 15 percent of Syrian refugee families report to have all their members aged 15 years and older hold legal residency permits during the fourth quarter of 2021 by the end of December 2021. There is a link between increased economic vulnerability and lack of residency. For example, 84 percent of persons who were unemployed lacked legal residency. Households in which some members lacked legal residency were more likely to report reduced spending on food, to buy food on credit and to enter into debt.