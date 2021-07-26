Inter-Agency Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) Situation Update - Current Operational Environment in Lebanon (January-May 2021)

Lebanon is facing an unprecedented economic and financial crisis that has undermined the subsistence capacity of already vulnerable Lebanese and refugees in Lebanon. Individuals and families are falling deeper into poverty due to high inflation, rising food prices and loss of income. The COVID-19 outbreak has exacerbated the situation by reducing people’s access to food, livelihood opportunities and other basic services.

Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) partners are working to maintain access to life-saving protection and assistance services, while respecting necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DEEPENING SOCIO-ECONOMIC VULNERABILITIES

From January to May, the socio-economic situation continued to deteriorate compounded by COVID-19 related lockdowns, leading to major unmet needs across all LCRP target populations (vulnerable Lebanese, displaced Syrians, Palestine refugees, other refugees and migrants). Between January and March 2021 (Q1 2021), there were 272,244 calls to the UNHCR-WFP Call Centre related to requests for cash and food assistance, a 16% increase compared to Q1 2020.1 In March 2021, when asked about their three priority needs, refugee families reported: 88% need assistance in accessing food, 86% need assistance to pay for rent, 32% need assistance to cover winter-related needs, 32% need assistance to pay for healthcare costs, 29% need assistance to buy basic items for children, 10% need assistance for access to medicine.2 The Non-Food Items Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB), which includes a list of nine basic hygiene items, blankets, cooking gas and other services/needs such as communications, transportation, education or health costs, rent, debt repayment, among others, has reached 1,025,000 LBP/ Month in May 2021 (source: Microsoft Power BI).

The basket of 12 comomodities (hygiene items, blankets, and cooking gas), excluding the services component of the SMEB, increased by 6% between April and May 2021. Between October 2019 and May 2021, the basket increased by 298%.