Inter-Agency Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) Situation Update - Current Operational Environment in Lebanon (Dec 2020)

LCRP partners are working together to monitor and analyse the impact of the current operational environment in Lebanon and its effect on service delivery and protection risks. This analysis is used by LCRP partners at national and field level to continuously adapt existing interventions based on needs and to put in place sector-specific mitigation and preparedness measures.

By the end of the 4th quarter, the LCRP remained underfunded, leaving major gaps in vulnerable populations’ access to basic survival needs and services and making it increasingly difficult to mitigate tensions within communities.

Syrian families are becoming more economically vulnerable, with 91 per cent living in some form of poverty. Many Lebanese families are also struggling to survive and being pushed deeper into poverty.1 Meanwhile, livelihoods support faces a nearly 70 per cent funding gap, which makes transitioning people from cash assistance to more sustainable livelihoods opportunities impossible and the reduction of aid dependency in the short term unlikely. The situation also presents an unprecedented setback to the health system and population health with a 53 per cent funding gap for the Health Sector, compounded by higher demand for supported public healthcare services considering the increased headcount poverty and household vulnerability.