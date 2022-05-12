Lebanon + 2 more
Inter-Agency Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) Livelihoods Sector Strategy - 2022
SECTOR OUTCOMES
OUTCOME 1:
Stimulate local economic growth and market systems to foster income-generating opportunities and decent and safe employment
INDICATORS
Number of decent job created and/or maintained (30% created and 70% maintained) Number of target Lebanese MSMEs and cooperatives that report increased performance and expanded market access (new clients, contracts, market access) as a result of programme activities
OUTCOME 2:
Improve workforce employability
INDICATORS
Number of job seekers placed into jobs (at least 50% women). Number of targeted vulnerable men and women engaged in home-based income generation (at least 50% women)
OUTCOME 3:
Strengthen policy development and enable environment for job creation
INDICATORS
Number of policies, regulations and strategies amended and/or proposed approved by the Government Increase in ranking of Doing Business (World Bank)