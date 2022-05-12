Inter-Agency Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) Livelihoods Sector Strategy - 2022

SECTOR OUTCOMES

OUTCOME 1:

Stimulate local economic growth and market systems to foster income-generating opportunities and decent and safe employment

INDICATORS

Number of decent job created and/or maintained (30% created and 70% maintained) Number of target Lebanese MSMEs and cooperatives that report increased performance and expanded market access (new clients, contracts, market access) as a result of programme activities

OUTCOME 2:

Improve workforce employability

INDICATORS

Number of job seekers placed into jobs (at least 50% women). Number of targeted vulnerable men and women engaged in home-based income generation (at least 50% women)

OUTCOME 3:

Strengthen policy development and enable environment for job creation

INDICATORS

Number of policies, regulations and strategies amended and/or proposed approved by the Government Increase in ranking of Doing Business (World Bank)