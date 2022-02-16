Lebanon + 2 more
Inter-Agency Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) Health Sector Strategy - 2022
Attachments
SECTOR OUTCOMES
OUTCOME 1:
Improve access to comprehensive primary healthcare (PHC)
INDICATORS
Percentage of displaced Syrians, vulnerable Lebanese, Palestinian Refugees from Syria (PRS) and Palestine Refugees in Lebanon (PRL) accessing primary healthcare services
Percentage of vaccination coverage among children under 5 residing in Lebanon
OUTCOME 2:
Improve access to hospital (including. Emergency Room (ER) care) and advanced referral care (including advanced diagnostic laboratory and radiology care)
INDICATOR
Percentage of displaced Syrians, vulnerable Lebanese, Palestinian Refugees from Syria (PRS) and Palestine Refugees in Lebanon (PRL) admitted for hospitalisation per year
OUTCOME 3:
Improve outbreak & infectious diseases control
INDICATOR
Number of functional Early Warning, Alert and Response System (EWARS) centers
OUTCOME 4:
Women, men, girls and boys in all their diversity have their fundamental rights respected and have access to basic services and information (justice, health, education)
INDICATOR
Percentage of the population reached with health integrated messages