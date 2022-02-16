Inter-Agency Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) Health Sector Strategy - 2022

SECTOR OUTCOMES

OUTCOME 1:

Improve access to comprehensive primary healthcare (PHC)

INDICATORS

Percentage of displaced Syrians, vulnerable Lebanese, Palestinian Refugees from Syria (PRS) and Palestine Refugees in Lebanon (PRL) accessing primary healthcare services

Percentage of vaccination coverage among children under 5 residing in Lebanon

OUTCOME 2:

Improve access to hospital (including. Emergency Room (ER) care) and advanced referral care (including advanced diagnostic laboratory and radiology care)

INDICATOR

Percentage of displaced Syrians, vulnerable Lebanese, Palestinian Refugees from Syria (PRS) and Palestine Refugees in Lebanon (PRL) admitted for hospitalisation per year

OUTCOME 3:

Improve outbreak & infectious diseases control

INDICATOR

Number of functional Early Warning, Alert and Response System (EWARS) centers

OUTCOME 4:

Women, men, girls and boys in all their diversity have their fundamental rights respected and have access to basic services and information (justice, health, education)

INDICATOR

Percentage of the population reached with health integrated messages